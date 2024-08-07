“The only issue…” – Arsenal given transfer warning as they work on €40m deal

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has warned his old club about pursuing the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino when he feels they are in desperate need of a new striker.

Gallas believes Merino is not needed at Arsenal, with the Frenchman saying that Declan Rice can play that defensive midfield role, whereas the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz aren’t enough in attack.

Arsenal came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season, being pipped to the trophy by Manchester City on the final day of the season.

The Gunners were rock solid defensively but arguably lacked that Erling Haaland-esque figure in their squad, with no one really looking capable of scoring 20-30 goals a season.

Gallas believes that should now be Arsenal’s priority as he cast his doubts over the pursuit of Merino, whilst also criticising Jesus and Havertz.

Arsenal given transfer warning by former captain

“Arsenal don’t need to sign Mikel Merino when they have Declan Rice who can play in that role,” Gallas told Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“They still need a top class striker that can go and score them 20 goals in the Premier League.

“The only issue is that they haven’t signed that striker yet, despite coming so close to being champions last season.

“They got that close without having a striker who could score 20 goals, Manchester City won it because they have Erling Haaland. You have to have a player like that.

“With Gabriel Jesus, he has injuries and isn’t consistent enough. I’m also not convinced by Kai Havertz, he scored goals but many were penalties, they need to buy a striker.

“I hope Gabriel Jesus can be the play to fire Arsenal to the title and it’s Mikel Arteta who sees him in training everyday – but I don’t think he has what it takes to score 20 goals.”