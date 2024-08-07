Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus has a “different energy” about him and looks good following Arsenal’s win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Emirates Cup.

Jesus scored the third goal as the Gunners ran out 4-1 winners against the German champions with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz also on the scoresheet.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now face French outfit Lyon in the final of the Emirates Cup on Sunday before beginning their season at home to Wolves on August 17th.

Jesus has a different energy about him

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City back in 2022, but struggled with injury issues last season and the Gunners, who are believed to be in the market for a new striker were strongly linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, whilst they also been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The Brazil international could only manage four goals in 27 Premier League appearances last season and Arteta will need to see a much better return from the Brazilian next season if the Gunners are going to have any chance of winning the league.

However, Jesus has looked sharp in pre-season and impressed on the tour of America as well as against Leverkusen on Wednesday.

After the game Arteta was asked about the 27-year-old and said he looked good and there was a different energy about him.

“The first feeling when I saw him [this summer], it was something different,” he told reporters.

“I could sense it. The energy was different. The way he looks is different. The way he moves is different, he looks good.”

Jesus has scored just 19 goals for the Gunners in 69 appearances and he will be hoping to increase that tally next season.

It’s been a quiet summer for the north London outfit who have only signed Italy international Riccardo Calafiori, but they have also been strongly linked with Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, although that deal has yet to materialise.