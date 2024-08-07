Insider claims Aston Villa player will be fined by his club

Aston Villa’s summer transfer window has been smooth but there is an issue regarding the future of one of the players.

Villa have signed some prominent names this summer including Amdaou Onana and Ian Maatsen.

Under the leadership of Unai Emery, they have strengthened their squad as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season.

However, one player faces an uncertain future at the club and he faces being punished for his gesture.

Striker Jhon Duran has been linked with a move away from the club all summer and West Ham United have been mentioned as his next possible destination.

The striker made an Irons-shaped gesture on social media, hinting at his desire to leave the club to join the Hammers. His actions are being investigated by Aston Villa and he could face a punishment for that.

Finance expert Stefan Borson has told Football Insider that the Premier League club will not be lenient in dealing with Duran.

“I would imagine that he will be fined unless he’s sold,” Borson told Football Insider.

“If he’s sold, then clearly they will just wrap it all up in the deal and they will take a view on it.

“But those sorts of gestures have an impact because it’s a negotiation.

“We all know the way these things work in terms of negotiation. West Ham will try and leverage it.

“But Villa will probably take quite a hard line on it.”

It feels like the player has no future at Aston Villa and various sources have confirmed his desire to leave the club.

He wants more playing time after starting just three league games last season and at Villa that is impossible because of the presence of Ollie Watkins.