Liverpool make key decision on 19-year-old’s future amid interest from former Reds coach

Liverpool have decided to send Bobby Clark out on loan for the 2024/25 campaign amid interest in the youngster from RB Salzburg.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club have opted not to let the player leave permanently and feel that a loan spell could aid the player’s development having had a breakthrough campaign last season.

The 19-year-old was handed his Liverpool debut in 2022 as he came on as a substitute during a match in which the Reds hammered Bournemouth 9-0 and has gone on to feature 14 times for the Premier League giants since, scoring one goal and assisting a further two.

Last season was Clark’s biggest at Anfield as a group of youngsters helped Klopp through a tough period at the start of 2024.

The midfielder would come on in several Premier League games and was one of the young talents that helped Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The upcoming campaign is a big one for Clark’s development and it remains to be seen where he will spend it as RB Salzburg’s new head coach Pep Lijnders is keen to have the 19-year-old join him in Austria.

What clubs are interested in Liverpool’s Bobby Clark?

The report states that RB Salzburg are interested in taking Clark on loan having had a £6m bid rejected for the 19-year-old already this summer. Former Liverpool coach Pep Lijnders is keen to work with the midfielder again and that could play a big factor when it comes to the player choosing his next club.

Leeds United and Norwich City are also said to be keeping an eye on the Liverpool star but are yet to make official moves for the youngster.

Clark missed out on Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States due to injury and is currently working his way back to full fitness. Once this is complete, the midfielder will likely decide on his next club with this next step being huge for his career at Anfield.