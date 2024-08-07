Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion and are already planning his medical according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Blues have been in the market for a striker all summer and despite signing teenager Marc Guiu from Barcelona they have been keen to add another forward to their ranks.
Enzo Maresca’s men have been linked with a whole host of names across Europe but they have now settled on their man.
Chelsea to complete Omorodion deal
Chelsea were linked to Omorodion earlier in the summer and had multiple bids rejected by Atletico, with the La Liga outfit wanting in the region of €60-€70m according to some reports.
The Blues retained their interest in the 20-year-old and an opportunity presented itself with Atletico’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez meaning they would be open to letting Omorodion go.
The Stamford Bridge outfit, who have a good relationship with their Spanish counterparts moved quickly and agreed a fee of £35m for the Spain under-21 international.
Romano has reported that everything is in place for Omorodion’s move and he’s set to take his medical and sign a seven year contract.
He took to X.com and said:
Omorodio and chiesa will be a good enough signing . Plus if they can get Murillo from Nforest . Chelsea FC needs a central midfield that can outwit the pressing of the opponent . A midfielder that can dribble the ball away from pressing tactics of the opposition . One touch aka tika tika . 3 pivot of midfield, caceido Lavia and Enzo . Avoid passing the ball at back while under pressure .