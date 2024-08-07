Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion and are already planning his medical according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been in the market for a striker all summer and despite signing teenager Marc Guiu from Barcelona they have been keen to add another forward to their ranks.

Enzo Maresca’s men have been linked with a whole host of names across Europe but they have now settled on their man.

Chelsea to complete Omorodion deal

Chelsea were linked to Omorodion earlier in the summer and had multiple bids rejected by Atletico, with the La Liga outfit wanting in the region of €60-€70m according to some reports.

The Blues retained their interest in the 20-year-old and an opportunity presented itself with Atletico’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez meaning they would be open to letting Omorodion go.

The Stamford Bridge outfit, who have a good relationship with their Spanish counterparts moved quickly and agreed a fee of £35m for the Spain under-21 international.

Romano has reported that everything is in place for Omorodion’s move and he’s set to take his medical and sign a seven year contract.

He took to X.com and said:

“Samu Omorodion to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place for £35m as fixed fee from Atlético Madrid. “Seven year contract for Omorodion at Chelsea, already agreed as he’s set for medical tests. Bayer Leverkusen and more clubs tried to enter race but Omorodion joins Chelsea.”

The deal is likely to be made official after the Olympics with Omorodion currently preparing for the Gold Medal Match against hosts France.

His imminent move to Chelsea represents quite the rise for the striker who joined Atletico from Granada last summer for €6m and spent the season on loan at Alaves where he scored nine goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

At Chelsea Omorodion will be competing with Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu for minutes if the teenager doesn’t go on loan, whilst Christopher Nkunku is also an option down the middle.

Omorodion might not be the last striker to arrive at Chelsea with the Blues in discussions with Napoli over the possibility of Victor Osimhen being part of a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku join the Italian side.