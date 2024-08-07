Video: Dani Olmo on the verge of sealing Barcelona switch

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It’s a sight that all Barcelona fans will surely want to see, as Dani Olmo was first captured heading to the airport ready to fly to Catalonia, before Fabrizio Romano released an exclusive picture of the player on the plane with the Blaugranes sporting director, Deco.

Brining Olmo back to the club at this stage of his career is a real statement of intent from Barca, as they search for the formula to be able to topple eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal could end striker chase in the most spectacular way with Chelsea not out of the starting gate
Newcastle United set to confirm new signing in next 24 hours
Man United struggling to sell 30-year-old first-teamer due to £120k-per week wages

The player enjoyed a spectacular Euro 2024, and if he can produce similar form for the Catalan giants, he’ll have more than paid for his transfer.

Pictures from Jijantes FC and Fabrizio Romano

More Stories Dani Olmo Deco Fabrizio Romano Joan Laporta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.