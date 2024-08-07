Video: Dani Olmo on the verge of sealing Barcelona switch

It’s a sight that all Barcelona fans will surely want to see, as Dani Olmo was first captured heading to the airport ready to fly to Catalonia, before Fabrizio Romano released an exclusive picture of the player on the plane with the Blaugranes sporting director, Deco.

Brining Olmo back to the club at this stage of his career is a real statement of intent from Barca, as they search for the formula to be able to topple eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

The player enjoyed a spectacular Euro 2024, and if he can produce similar form for the Catalan giants, he’ll have more than paid for his transfer.

? IMAGEN @JijantesFC ? La llegada de Dani Olmo junto a su padre, recibidos por su representante Andy Bara, al aeropuerto de Leipzig para viajar destino a la ciudad condal como nuevo fichaje del Barça [?: @monfortcarlos] ? https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/HgSyP2XHaS — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) August 6, 2024

??? Dani Olmo and exclusive first picture as Barça player, just landed. ?? Olmo next to Barça director Deco key to seal the agreement with RB Leipzig today with Andy Bara, Juanma Lopez and the player’s father Miguel Olmo. Pic for the day for Barça. ? pic.twitter.com/NpXtFMadbS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

Pictures from Jijantes FC and Fabrizio Romano