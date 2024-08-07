Exclusive: Man United transfer target won’t sign new contract this month, says expert

Manchester United could be in luck as it looks like Denzel Dumfries is unlikely to sign a new contract with Inter Milan this month, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, it’s also not clear yet if Dumfries is really a top target for Man Utd, with Romano explaining to CaughtOffside as part of his exclusive Daily Briefing column that the Red Devils still seem to be focusing instead on signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in that area of the pitch.

Dumfries has shone for Inter and could be a fine addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, but Mazraoui is also a strong option, so it may be that he’s the more realistic and/or affordable option right now.

Still, maybe Dumfries will be one to watch as the Netherlands international certainly doesn’t seem that committed to staying at Inter as things stand.

Dumfries has been linked with United, but Romano has clarified the situation in his latest column.

Dumfries transfer: Man United links explained by Romano

“Another United story that has gained a lot of attention in recent hours is with Denzel Dumfries. At the moment, I’m still told that Man United’s focus remains on Noussair Mazraoui as their priority target. There’s still no agreement with Bayern but the player is also waiting for United, so the right-back story remains with full focus on Mazraoui,” Romano said.

“Dumfries will not sign a new contract in August, but if he’s staying at Inter beyond August it remains a possibility for him to extend.”

United surely need one of these players to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, with neither quite looking good enough to be long-term first choice on the right-hand side of the MUFC defence.

Wan-Bissaka leaving Old Trafford could surely help move things along in terms of bringing in another right-back.