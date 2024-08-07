Blow for West Ham as key target’s transfer to European giants at “final stages”

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is closing in on a move to Juventus with the deal said to be at the “final stages” after a meeting took place on Wednesday.

The centre-back has been expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer and his preference for his next club has always been Juventus. His wish is very close to becoming reality as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Italian giants are close to reaching an agreement with Nice for Todibo as the deal has entered the final stages.

A meeting took place on Wednesday between Juve and the French star’s camp and it was clearly a positive one.

Todibo has told Nice that he only wants to join Juventus this summer as the Serie A outfit are ready to submit an improved bid for the 24-year-old.

The centre-back will be a great addition to Thiago Motta’s squad as the new Juve boss prepares to start a new era at the Turin club. Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram and Juan Cabal have already arrived at the Allianz Stadium, while the Italian outfit continues to work on key additions such as Todibo and Teun Koopmeiners.

Jean-Clair Todibo news a blow for West Ham

Julen Lopetegui has been eager to strengthen his defence at West Ham ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and Todibo was a key part of his plan.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League club agreed a loan with Nice last month which also contained a £26.8m (€32m) option to buy clause, however, the Hammers never reached an agreement with the player.

West Ham have already seen a central defender in Max Kilman arrive this summer and only time will tell if another walks through the door at the London Stadium before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.