Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has asked his advisors to try and find a solution so that he can join West Ham according to reports.

Duran was linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this summer but their interest cooled and the Blues have subsequently agreed a deal worth £35m with Atletico Madrid to sign Samu Omorodion.

The Hammers had a bid rejected earlier this summer for the Colombian and have subsequently completed the signing of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

Duran asks advisors to find solution as he seeks Villa exit

The Colombian joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 and made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals as Villa qualified for the Champions League.

Villa have been busy in the window as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign and have signed the likes of Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and Jaden Philogene, whilst club record signing Moussa Diaby has left to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

The future of Duran remains unclear given so far no suitors have been prepared to meet Aston Villa’s £40m valuation.

However, ExWHUemployee has said via Patreon that Duran, who was part of the Colombia squad that made the Copa America final wants the move to the London Stadium and has asked his advisors to find a solution in order to make it happen.

It’s unclear whether West Ham are still looking for another striker having signed Fullkrug, but with the start of the season and the end of the window drawing closer Duran could find himself in an awkward situation where he’s still at Villa having made it very clear that he wishes to leave the club.

It would appear that West Ham’s main priority is a new right back and they have most recently been linked with a move for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier.