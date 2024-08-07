Journalist leaks proposal document after Aston Villa star denied transfer rumours on social media

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne has recently been at the centre of transfer speculation, with reports linking him to a move to Galatasaray.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, Footmercato claimed that the Turkish giants are eyeing a loan move for the French left-back.

Recent reports suggest that Aston Villa are considering selling Digne to clear some space in their squad and reduce their wage bill following a busy summer.

Earlier today, a Turkish journalist reported on social media that Aston Villa had accepted a proposal from Galatasaray for Digne.

However, Digne himself swiftly took to social media to deny the rumours, stating that there was no truth to the reports.

The situation took an unexpected twist when the journalist responded to Digne’s denial by posting a leaked image of the purported proposal between Aston Villa and Galatasaray, suggesting that discussions had indeed taken place.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool fans receive very positive news from reliable local paper over €60m target
Fabrizio Romano confirms striker with 29 goals & 7 assists has given ‘green light to Spurs’; club pushing to get deal done
Liverpool target being considered by Man United should they fail to land Manuel Ugarte

While the document is a proof that there was indeed a proposal that was sent to Villa, the latest update from The Athletic states that Digne has rejected the proposal and is happy to stay at Villa.

Despite this, other clubs remain interested in him, leaving his future uncertain. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Digne to see whether he remains at Aston Villa or moves on to a new club.

 

More Stories Lucas Digne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.