Journalist leaks proposal document after Aston Villa star denied transfer rumours on social media

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne has recently been at the centre of transfer speculation, with reports linking him to a move to Galatasaray.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, Footmercato claimed that the Turkish giants are eyeing a loan move for the French left-back.

Recent reports suggest that Aston Villa are considering selling Digne to clear some space in their squad and reduce their wage bill following a busy summer.

Earlier today, a Turkish journalist reported on social media that Aston Villa had accepted a proposal from Galatasaray for Digne.

However, Digne himself swiftly took to social media to deny the rumours, stating that there was no truth to the reports.

Sorry but no true ??? — Lucas Digne ?? (@LucasDigne) August 7, 2024

The situation took an unexpected twist when the journalist responded to Digne’s denial by posting a leaked image of the purported proposal between Aston Villa and Galatasaray, suggesting that discussions had indeed taken place.

While the document is a proof that there was indeed a proposal that was sent to Villa, the latest update from The Athletic states that Digne has rejected the proposal and is happy to stay at Villa.

Despite this, other clubs remain interested in him, leaving his future uncertain. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Digne to see whether he remains at Aston Villa or moves on to a new club.