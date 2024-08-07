Leeds wants to spend half of Summerville money to sign Switzerland defender

Leeds United are looking to make additions to their squad as they prepare for the new Championship season.

The Whites failed to get promoted to the Premier League after they lost the Championship play-off final against Southampton.

Their failure to get promotion to the Premier League has made them lose players like Archie Gray to Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United.

They have made a good amount from the transfer fee for both the players and now they are ready to reinvest that in their squad.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenburg has revealed that Leeds United are interested in signing Freiburg’s Bruno Ogbus.

🔴⚫️ Understand that Leeds and Forest are also interested in Freiburg’s top talent Bruno #Ogbus✔️ Both clubs are monitoring the 18y/o defender. But: Ogbus is not for sale, as Freiburg want to keep him.@_dennisbayer | @SkySportDE 🇨🇭 https://t.co/TY8zclIXPZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 6, 2024

The young defender has impressed clubs in Germany with his fine performances in the Bundesliga side’s youth ranks.

Nottingham Forest are also interested in signing the player and that will not make it easy for the Whites to secure his services.

However, the Bundesliga side have no intention of selling the player and Leeds will find it hard to convince them to let their talented young player leave the club.