Leeds set to sign West Ham target to replace Summerville

The loss of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United will only be measured by how badly Leeds United miss him during the course of the 2024/25 Championship season.

One of the best players in the English second tier last season, there’s little point in anyone connected with the club still wondering what might have been as far as the 22-year-old Dutchman is concerned.

The all whites were always going to have to sell their crown jewels this summer, and that much was obvious from the moment the whistle blew at the end of the Championship Play-Off final.

Now it’s down to Daniel Farke to inject some positivity into the squad and bring in those players that will get the club back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has told Give Me Sport that one of the Elland Road outfit’s targets is Norwich City’s brilliant left winger, Jonathan Rowe.

Back at the beginning of the year, West Ham were monitoring Rowe according to The Standard, and Leeds might consider it a victory of sorts if they’re able land the player.