Leicester City in talks to sign former Tottenham player who left them in 2022

According to a report in De Telegraaf, newly-promoted Premier League side Leicester City are interested in signing Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn.

The Dutch international player has attracted interest from Leicester City and a move to bring him back to the Premier League is already in motion.

The Foxes have identified the player as their target this summer and they have initiated contact with Ajax to sign the 26-year-old.

The Dutch team that advanced to the Euro 2024 semifinals included Bergwijn.

He made two appearances, starting on the right side of their quarterfinal and semifinal matches against Romania and Turkey.

Since joining Ajax in the summer of 2022 from Tottenham, Bergwijn—who can play both as a striker and winger—has been impressive for the Dutch club.

The Dutchman signed a permanent contract with Ajax after leaving Spurs two years ago.

His most memorable Tottenham match—ironically—came against Leicester a few months before his departure from the North London club.

Bergwijn scored two late goals against Brendan Rodger’s Leicester City, the first one in the 95th minute and the second one in the 97th minute, to guide Spurs to a famous victory.

Despite not being able to establish himself as a regular starter at Tottenham, the player showed flashes of brilliance.

Leicester City can provide Bergwijn another chance in England

He lacked consistency and Spurs eventually decided to allow him to move back to the Eredivisie.

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper is now looking to add quality to his squad as he prepares the team to play in the Premier League.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Leicester City have approached Ajax to ask about Bergwijn and the conditions regarding a possible deal.

With just under ten days left in the new Premier League season to start, it is time for the Foxes to act swiftly.