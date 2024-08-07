Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing a player who has impressed at the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Foxes have lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea this summer after he guided the club to win the Championship title and earn promotion to the Premier League.

Along with Maresca, key member of the starting line up, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall left the club to join the manager at Stamford Bridge.

The former Premier League champions are now looking to make a new signing in the midfield position in order to cope with the loss of Dewsbury-Hall.

According to The Athletic, manager Steven Cooper is interested in signing Morocco international midfielder Amir Richardson this summer.

The player helped his country reach the semifinal of the Olympics, where they were beaten by Spain.

The Foxes were closely monitoring the player’s progress in Paris and they have been hugely impressed by what they’ve seen.

The 22-year-old is valued by Reims at around £13 million, and Leicester will likely have competition for his services from a number of Serie A teams.

Before the start of the new season, the newly promoted Premier League club need additions to their squad in order to ensure their safety in the league next season.

They are going to find it difficult to cope without Maresca and Dewsbury-Hall but their issues can be addressed in the transfer market if they make the right moves.