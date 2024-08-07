Sky reporter says Liverpool have been monitoring Germany international for weeks

August is set to be a busy month for Liverpool and it is being reported that the Reds have been monitoring TSG Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier for weeks.

The Merseyside club have yet to add a new player to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and are currently pushing for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Arne Slot is keen to add a new number six to his squad and the Euro 2024 winner is Liverpool’s main focus at present.

Behind the scenes, the Premier League club have been keeping an eye on the market for opportunities and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have been monitoring Beier for weeks and talks have even occurred over recent days regarding the transfer of the German international.

The 21-year-old had a very impressive campaign in the Bundesliga last season scoring 16 goals and assisting a further three across 33 league games.

That has caught the attention of several clubs around Europe but despite Liverpool’s interest in the forward, Beier looks set to remain in Germany for the near future.

Liverpool target Maximilian Beier set for Borussia Dortmund transfer

Beier is expected to join Borussia Dortmund this summer with talks ongoing between the player and the Bundesliga club regarding personal terms, reports Plettenberg. Once that is complete, BVB will need to agree a fee with Hoffenheim as the German giants are clearly in the lead for the 21-year-old talent.

The forward wants to make the move happen and that is not good news for Liverpool.

It is interesting that the Premier League side are looking at options for their forward line as that is an area of the pitch where the Reds are stacked.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a move for another striker this summer or will Arne Slot put all his faith in Darwin Nunez for the upcoming campaign.