Liverpool set to miss out on wide attacker after Tottenham step up their interest

Liverpool have still not made a new signing and the Premier League season starts in less than ten days.

The Reds are the only Premier League team not to strengthen their squad this summer.

It looked like the arrival of Arne Slot at the club would bring new players at Anfield but the Dutch manager is happy to work with his current squad at the moment.

No doubt Liverpool are blessed with quality in all the positions but last season showed that they need new additions, particularly in defense.

Liverpool are set to miss out on their transfer target Pedro Neto of Wolves as Tottenham are ready to accelerate their interest, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

As per GiveMeSport, Liverpool are interested in Portugal international Neto as well as his teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri.

However, Tottenham are intensifying their interest in signing the right-winger which would see the Reds miss out on another transfer target.

It would be a huge blow for Slot, who has already missed out on signing defender Leny Yoro to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Neto has the ability to play on both the wings as well as in the central position.

His attributes as a player would be ideal for the Reds as the player provides pace, dribbling quality and crosses while in attack, much like iconic Liverpool wide attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The winger’s career has been hampered by fitness issues but due to the depth in the Liverpool attack, Neto would not be required to play every game for the Reds.

Spurs need a new wide attacker just like Liverpool

Tottenham have stepped up their efforts to sign the player due to Ange Postecoglou’s demand of signing a wide attacker.

The Portuguese winger has experience in the league and he has shown his goal scoring and goal creation ability on a regular basis.

Whoever signs the 24-year-old will be getting a talented addition to the squad who can give their attack a new dimension.