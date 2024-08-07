Man City favourites for £60m Premier League deal after Julian Alvarez sale

Manchester City are set to offload striker Julian Alvarez this summer to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The World Cup winning attacker is leaving the Etihad Stadium for more playing time away from the club.

Pep Guardiola favours Erling Haaland in his attack and rightly so but that has not gone down well with Alvarez who wanted to leave the Premier League champions this summer and as per David Ornstein of the The Athletic, the striker is heading out of Man City to join Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is set to complete a €95m move to the La Liga club, giving Man City a massive profit on the £14m signing (via Sky Sports) they made two years ago.

According to GiveMeSport, Crystal Palace are now worried that after getting money in the bank from Alvarez’s sale, the Premier League champions will target their star Eberechi Eze.

After losing Alvarez, Man City boss Pep Guardiola could head into the market to sign an attacking player and Eze is someone they have been linked with for a long time.

With the Premier League giants not facing any issues financially, particularly after the sale of Alvarez, spending money will not be a problem for them and Eze is someone they can easily afford.

Palace are worried that they could come in for Eze and trigger his release clause of £60million along with a few add-ons.

Pep Guardiola knows how to use Man City attackers

Guardiola has always been blessed with attacking options in his team and right now his attackers include Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, with all the players capable of playing in a number of different positions.

Man City have won the league by playing Ilkay Gundogan as a false nine in the past and if they have to rotate Haaland with someone, they can use one of their midfield players in attack.

Palace would not want to lose Eze this summer, specially after already losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Man City have already signed Savinho this summer and Alvarez’s departure could open the door for him to get more playing time at the Etihad Stadium.