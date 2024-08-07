Man United prepare late move for Premier League striker after his price drops

Manchester United are looking to sign another striker in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer and they are determined to sign another striker to strengthen their attack.

The Premier League giants have been active this summer in signing players and clearing the deadwood of the squad.

Since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club, they have acted sensibly in the market and made sure they address the issues facing the squad.

According to Football Insider, Man United are keen on making a late move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

They want an experieced striker in their attack as both Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee are young and inexperienced.

Toney fits the profile of the player they are looking and they could make a move for the England international.

The Brentford attacker had a troubled season in 2023-24 when he missed a large part of the season due to a ban for breaking betting rules but the season before that, he showed his goal scoring ability in the Premier League when he scored 20 goals in the season.

Toney has entered the final year of his contract at Brentford which has made it possible to target a bargain move for him.

Man United can easily afford Ivan Toney this summer

Brentford have dropped his price by £20m, as per the report and considering the financial stability of Man United at the moment, affording the striker will not be a problem for them.

Toney has shown with his performances that he can shine at the top level and against the best teams.

He can score goals as well as create chances for his teammates with his brilliant link up play.

The reliable penalty scorer would add experience, quality and depth to the Man United attack and if he is available in a bargain deal, signing him is a no brainer for Erik ten Hag and his team.