Liverpool target being considered by Man United should they fail to land Manuel Ugarte

Man United are in the process of trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte but should the Manchester club fail to land the Uruguay star, the Red Devils could consider a move for Atalanta’s Ederson.

Ten Hag is desperate to add a new midfielder to his ranks as the Dutch coach is aware that he can’t go through the 2024/25 campaign with Casemiro as a starter in his team following his disastrous displays last term.

Ugarte has been earmarked as Man United’s top target and the Premier League giants already have an agreement over personal terms in place with the 23-year-old.

The Manchester club need to agree a transfer fee with PSG in order to get the deal over the line and club-to-club talks are currently ongoing. The Ligue 1 champions reportedly want £51m to part ways with Ugarte and at present, the English club are unwilling to match this number.

That leaves a deal for the Uruguayan in doubt and should Man United fail to sign the PSG midfielder, Ben Jacobs reports that the Manchester club are considering a move for Atalanta’s Éderson as an alternative.

Liverpool among several clubs interested in Man United target Éderson

Earlier this summer, Éderson was strongly linked with a £38m move away from Atalanta with Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus reportedly interested in the Brazilian midfielder. However, none of these clubs made an official move for the 25-year-old, which leaves a switch to Old Trafford open.

The Brazilian impressed with the Serie A club last season as he played a big role in Atalanta winning the UEFA Europa League. His performances not only caught the attention of several big clubs, but they also earned the 25-year-old a call-up to the Brazil squad for the 2024 Copa America.

It remains to be seen if Éderson leaves Italy this summer as a move to Man United depends on what happens with Ugarte.