Manchester City midfielder banned for one game after controversial celebrations following Euro 2024 win

UEFA have handed down sanctions to Manchester City midfielder Rodri and new AC Milan singing Alvaro Morata for their offensive chants regarding Gibraltar following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

The two of them played a key role in Spain winning the Euros. The fantastic tournament saw them go unbeaten, with 100% record as they won all 7 of their games. In fact, Rodri was named the tournament’s best player.

Rodri and Morata’s controversial celebrations

The celebrations took a controversial turn when Morata, the team captain, and Rodri took the mic to chant about Gibraltar during a public celebration in Spain.

The chant, “Gibraltar is Spanish,” referenced Spain’s long-standing territorial claim over the enclave at the southern tip of Spain, which has been under British rule since the 18th century.

This issue has been a point of contention between Spain and the UK.

The Gibraltar FA expressed their fury over the chants and lodged a complaint with UEFA, describing them as offensive.

UEFA have now imposed a one-game ban on both players. This sanction means they will miss Spain’s next match against Serbia in the Nations League on 5th September.

Official Statement from UEFA

In their official statement, UEFA explained the suspension, stating that Rodri and Morata were penalised “for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature, and for bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”