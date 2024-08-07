Liverpool are making moves to bring Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi to Anfield as Arne Slot looks to strengthen the number six position in his squad.

Wataru Endo is the only natural player for this role in the Dutch coach’s current squad but the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch played the position also last season.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Liverpool have identified Zubimendi as their top target to play as their number six ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next week. The Reds are currently working on the transfer and are ready to pay the Spaniard’s €60m release clause in his current Real Sociedad contract.

The biggest challenge for the Premier League club is convincing the 25-year-old to leave the La Liga side as he is a local boy who has played with Sociedad throughout his entire career.

Zubimendi has made 188 appearances for La Real and has shown over recent years that he is ready to take the next step and that may happen this summer.

A reliable local paper Noticias de Gipuzkoa has now provided Liverpool fans with some very positive news as it looks like the Reds could be successful in their attempt to bring the Euro 2024 winner to Anfield.

Local paper provides Liverpool fans with positive news over Martin Zubimendi transfer

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Real Sociedad are resigned to losing Zubimendi to Liverpool as the Premier League club are ready to pay his €60m release clause. The Reds are said to be very serious about signing the midfielder and are likely to be successful in doing so.

The move now depends on the Spanish star’s wishes and whether he wants to join the Merseyside club or not ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The local outlet states that the 25-year-old is a passionate follower of the Premier League and has made no secret of the fact that he would like to try his luck in England one day.

This is very positive news for Liverpool fans who are excited about the midfielder’s arrival as the transfer now lies in the hands of Zubimendi.