Martin Zubimendi makes a decision on joining Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are pursuing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next week and the Spanish midfielder has decided to join the Premier League club.

Arne Slot is keen to add another number six to his squad and the Merseyside club have identified the Spanish international as the perfect player to occupy the role.

Liverpool are in talks with the La Liga club over the sale of the 25-year-old as both parties try to come to an agreement on a transfer fee. If that can’t be reached, the Reds will activate the €60m release clause in the midfielder’s contract and have no issue with paying it all at once.

A reliable local paper Noticias de Gipuzkoa has stated that Real Sociedad are resigned to losing Zubimendi to Liverpool, however, the transfer depends on whether the Spaniard wants to make the move happen.

That answer has now arrived with Relevo stating that Zubimendi has said yes to starting a new chapter in his career at Anfield as all parties continue to try and come to an agreement that suits everybody.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi ready to make big step up to join Liverpool

Zubimendi has spent his entire career with Real Sociedad and has gone on to make 188 appearances for La Real. The La Liga club do not want to lose the 25-year-old but the Spanish international is ready to make the next step in his career.

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the midfielder is a passionate follower of the Premier League and has made no secret of the fact that he would like to try his luck in England one day.

The Sociedad star will be a great addition to Arne Slot’s squad and his profile will complement the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai perfectly as they will be given more licence to operate higher up the pitch.