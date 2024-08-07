Exclusive: Midfielder wants Arsenal transfer, negotiations continuing, according to expert

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on the Mikel Merino to Arsenal deal, with the Euro 2024 winner keen on the move, but with the clubs still needing to negotiate certain details of the deal.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga and also had an impressive Euros with his country as they won the competition, so it’s easy to see why a big club like Arsenal could be keen to snap him up this summer.

Merino has just a year left on his Real Sociedad contract, so he looks like a fine opportunity for the Gunners, who surely need to think about replacing the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey in the near future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained why the Merino transfer talk has appeared to go a bit quiet in recent days.

It seems this move could still be on, but it’s now on the clubs to strike a deal, with no formal offers being discussed just yet, just verbal proposals.

Merino transfer to Arsenal latest from Fabrizio Romano

“It’s gone a bit quiet on the Mikel Merino to Arsenal saga in recent days, so I’ve had some fans asking me for an update on the situation,” Romano said.

“For now my understanding is that negotiations continue, it’s still all verbal with no formal bid but for sure Merino is waiting for Arsenal to complete the agreement with Real Sociedad.

“It’s also about payment terms, the structure, more things to follow between the two clubs. Merino wants Arsenal, so it’s just on the clubs now.”

AFC supporters will no doubt hope that this can all be finalised soon, but of course these deals are rarely straightforward, so it might be a little while longer before it’s all wrapped up.