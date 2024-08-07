Midfielder now considering his future after offer from Leeds United

Leeds United are actively pursuing FC Koln’s highly-rated midfielder, Dejan Ljubicic, as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

The Yorkshire club’s initial bid of €4 million for the 26-year-old was rejected, but reports suggest that Leeds are preparing a significantly improved offer.

However, that offer may have piqued the player’s interest, as the latest report from the German outlet BILD says that Ljubicic is now considering his future at the club.

The report goes on to add that Koln are expecting a big offer for the player, however, with his current contract set to expire next summer, they will be open to selling him for a reduced fee to avoid losing him on a free.

Ljubicic would be a great signing for Leeds United

Ljubicic had a notable season in the Bundesliga, making 26 appearances and starting 24 of those games. Despite contributing with two assists, his efforts were not enough to prevent Koln’s relegation, which has led him to consider a move to a new league.

Leeds United are keen to fill the gaps left by key midfielders Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, and Archie Gray, who have left the club.

Adding a player like Ljubicic could be a significant boost for Leeds, offering both defensive solidity and midfield control.