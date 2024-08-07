Manchester City are reportedly weighing up whether or not to target a replacement for Julian Alvarez in attack, with Wolves winger Pedro Neto mentioned as one name they’ve looked at.

In his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano explained that Man City could be a bit creative with their work in the transfer market to replace Alvarez, who is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

Romano has suggested that City could look at a winger or false nine instead of a direct replacement for Alvarez, and it’s interesting to see that Neto is someone they’re keen on, as per the Telegraph.

The Portugal international has been a little injury prone in recent times, but has otherwise shone during his time in the Premier League and looks like someone who could make the step up to playing for one of the big six clubs in England.

There could now be an opening for him at Man City next season, once Alvarez’s move is finalised, and depending on Pep Guardiola’s plans for Savio, who has joined from Troyes.

Neto transfer: Can Man City win the race for his signature?

One imagines Neto will have plenty of suitors this summer, so it remains to be seen if any other clubs will emerge ahead of MCFC in the race for his signature.

Sources recently told CaughtOffside about interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, but that’s yet to materialise into anything more concrete.

Wolves surely won’t want to lose such an important player, but many key figures at the club will also surely accept there’s only so long they can keep an immense attacking talent of this calibre.

There’s also surely an opportunity for big money to be made by cashing in on someone like Neto, and in this era of strict Financial Fair Play regulations, it might prove to be too good for Wolves to turn down.