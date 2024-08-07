Newly promoted trio set for three way battle over Tottenham midfielder

Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton are all interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp according to reports.

Spurs are looking to sell a number of players this summer and they are reportedly prepared to let Skipp go as he searches for more regular first team football.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already signed midfielders Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall which means Skipp has fallen further down the pecking order.

Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton interested in Skipp

The 23-year-old has been at the club since the age of eight and made 24 appearances for Spurs last season, but The Telegraph have reported the north London club are prepared to let the midfielder go with all three promoted clubs interested in securing his services.

Leicester lost star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea and a move to the King Power would see him link up with former team-mate Harry Winks, whilst Ipswich and Southampton are looking to strengthen their squads in an attempt to beat the drop.

Oliver Skipp in action for Tottenham.
Skipp is attracting interest from three Premier League clubs.

Skipp has three years remaining on his contract and has made 106 appearances for Spurs, scoring just once, whilst he had a successful loan spell at Norwich during the 2020/2021 season.

The midfielder isn’t the only player who could be leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Emerson Royal and Richarlison possibly on their way out as well.

Spurs are in talks with AC Milan over the transfer of Royal, whilst Saudi side Al-Ahli have expressed interest in Richarlison, although they are yet to make a bid for the Brazilian.

In terms of incomings Postecoglou’s side appear to be making some progress in their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that talks are underway with the Cherries and Solanke has given the green light to the move.

