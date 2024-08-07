Arsenal seem to be relaxing their demands for attacker to seal transfer to Euro giants

Arsenal reportedly seem to be showing more reasonable demands as they look to sell Eddie Nketiah this summer, though it is not yet entirely clear if Marseille will be going back in for him.

That’s according to the latest from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who says the Gunners seem to be increasingly opening the door for Nketiah to make the move to the Ligue 1 giants.

See below for details as Aouna posts about the saga on X, making it clear that Marseille still need to decide if they’re going to try again for the 25-year-old, who has been linked with them frequently in what has been a busy summer for the ambitious French club…

?EXCL: ?????????? #Ligue1 | ??Arsenal ouvre de nouveau la porte à l'OM pour Eddie Nketiah ? Les Gunners se montrent désormais plus raisonnables ?? À l'OM de décider désormais s'ils veulent avancer ou non Avec @sebnondahttps://t.co/iCIHesNi6u https://t.co/hBqkCJcOVB pic.twitter.com/TLSb0SGUrB — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 7, 2024

Nketiah would be another fine signing for OM alongside Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Roberto de Zerbi also looks like a major statement appointment as manager.

Arsenal recently sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham, but there could be more good money to be made from selling another homegrown player like Nketiah, as it would represent pure profit from a Financial Fair Play perspective.

This would help Arsenal balance the books and give them a bit more freedom to spend more on new signings that could majorly boost Mikel Arteta’s side’s title chances.

The north Londoners came so close to winning the league last season but missed out to Manchester City on the final day of the campaign, so they’ll no doubt be keen to make the small improvements necessary to close the gap.

Nketiah is probably not the kind of player to fire a team like Arsenal to major trophies, so it could be good business to offload him if Marseille come in with decent money.

AFC already have Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz up front, while Leandro Trossard can also play there, so it seems unlikely Nketiah will see much playing time if he stays at the Emirates Stadium.