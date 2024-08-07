Video: Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko produces “stunning strike” in pre-season clash

Arsenal are in pre-season action on Wednesday night against Bayer Leverkusen and the Emirates crowd witnessed a stunning goal from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Premier League gets underway next week with Mikel Arteta’s side opening up their campaign on Saturday with a home fixture against Wolves.

The North London club hope to mount another challenge for the title having come very close during the last two campaigns. The Gunners have added Riccardo Calafiori to help them achieve this, with Mikel Merino set to join the Italian at Arsenal very soon.

With the season so close, Arsenal are starting to wrap up their pre-season preparation and are in action against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night.

Arteta’s men took the lead in the game through a wonderful goal from Zinchenko, in which the commentator described the effort as a “stunning strike”.

Watch: Stunning Oleksandr Zinchenko goal puts Arsenal ahead in pre-season friendly vs Bayer Leverkusen