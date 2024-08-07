Exclusive: How Man City helped Chelsea trigger forward transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are now closing in on the transfer of Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, with Fabrizio Romano explaining how Manchester City played a key role in this deal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the transfer news journalist provided his insight into the details of the move, with Julian Alvarez joining Atletico proving important to trigger the sale of Omorodion.

Earlier this summer, it seemed likely that the young Spanish striker would not be sold, while he was also not desperate to leave, but it now seems clear that there is no room for him in Diego Simeone’s squad with the arrival of Alvarez.

Omorodion looks an exciting signing for Chelsea, so they’ll be delighted to finally be closing in on the deal, and it’s perhaps an added bonus that it comes with City also losing a useful squad player in the process.

Omorodion transfer details explained by Fabrizio Romano

Discussing how Omorodion to Chelsea eventually came about, Romano said: “Of course, Samu Omorodion to Chelsea has also been part of these discussions, though it’s a separate deal. There was interest from Chelsea earlier in the summer, but Atletico said no as they didn’t want to sell the player, while he was also very happy with Atletico.

“However, with the Alvarez deal on top of the recent move for Alexander Sorloth, there is no more room for Omorodion, so it’s now all set for him to join Chelsea. The agreement is done with the player on a contract valid for the next seven years, while the clubs have also agreed on a fee of €35m.

“So, Omorodion has accepted the move and will have his medical soon, and it’s one more striker for Enzo Maresca. In the end, the Alvarez deal was a crucial part of the domino, even though Omorodion was happy to stay at Atletico, and now he’s getting closer to Chelsea, with some final details to clarify.”

Romano also added that we could see some strikers leaving Chelsea, with permanent exits being planned for Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana.