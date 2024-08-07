Crystal Palace are interested in Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi if he leaves the club according to reports.

The Eagles are facing a tough task to keep hold of the England international who is attracting strong interest from Newcastle.

Oliver Glasner’s side have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and won’t want to lose another key player with start of the season drawing ever closer.

Palace interested in Chalobah as possible Guehi replacement

The interest in Guehi has naturally lead to Palace thinking about how they would replace him and The Telegraph have reported that Chalobah is of interest along with Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix.

Chalobah has seemingly been exiled by Chelsea after being left out of the squad for their pre-season tour of America and the Blues are said to want around £25m for their academy graduate.

Chelsea are back in London now so possible movement on Chalobah’s future could gather pace before the season starts, with the defender said to want a move to a club with European football.

The 25-year-old is currently training with Chelsea’s development squad and that will reportedly remain the case following the club’s return from America.

Chalobah, who rejected a move to Nottingham Forest last summer has four years left on his current deal and is reportedly not in a rush to take a decision on his future.

Lacroix could be a more attainable option given he’s only got one year left on his contract and there’s the added bonus that he’s worked under Glasner previously.

Palace have been busy in the market and have made some good signings following a strong finish to last season which secured them a top ten finish.

Ismaïla Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Chadi Riad have all joined the club and a few more quality signings could see Palace make a real push for European football next season.