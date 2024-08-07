Pep Guardiola makes fun of Kevin De Bruyne’s new hairstyle on his first day back in training

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was seen making light-hearted fun of Kevin De Bruyne’s new hairstyle on his first day back in training.

The Belgian midfielder, who had been granted an extended holiday due to his participation in the Euros, returned to training sporting a fresh look. De Bruyne’s blonde hair was further grown out and slicked back into a topknot.

Guardiola, known for his close relationships with his players, didn’t hold back his amusement upon seeing De Bruyne’s new style.

Greeting the returning players, he quipped to the 33-year-old: “You have to explain to me this hair!”

?? | Pep Guardiola: “You have to explain to me this hair [style]!” ?? [via @ManCity] pic.twitter.com/FToI7AmNjn — City Chief (@City_Chief) August 6, 2024

Kevin De Bruyne linked with a move away

De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The player has acknowledged that he is at a stage in his career where he needs to consider his family’s future, indicating a potential openness to a lucrative move to the Gulf.

But despite the strong links to a move away, it appears that De Bruyne will remain with Manchester City for another season.

While the midfielder contemplates his future, he is expected to continue contributing to City’s success in the upcoming campaign.

They play Manchester United for the Community Shield trophy this Saturday before their season opener against Chelsea on 18th August.