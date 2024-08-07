Player Erik ten Hag wanted two years ago has told friends he wants Man United move

Manchester United have made some big moves in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have not only signed some great players but also managed to offload some of the players who were surplus to requirements at the club.

The Premier League giants have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro while managing to offload players like Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, Donny van de Beek and a few others.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial left the club after their contracts expired at Old Trafford.

Man United’s interest in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is not a secret anymore.

According to Football Insider, the player has now told his friends that he wants to join Erik ten Hag’s team this summer.

The Red Devils have chased the Dutch international defender all summer but they have failed to agree on a fee with his club Bayern Munich.

Man United boss ten Hag has confirmed in an interview with AD Sportwereld that he wanted to sign de Ligt, the player he managed at Ajax, two years ago at Old Trafford.

” I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich but believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process [at United].”

The manager has made it clear that it is the decision of the recruitment team to sign the Bayern Munich defender this summer.

The player has made his desire clear to join the Premier League club this summer and he is excited to play under his former manager.

Man United receive major boost in Matthijs de Ligt pursuit

The report has mentioned that Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, which will make it easier for de Ligt to complete his move to Old Trafford this summer.

The defender enjoyed a successful relationship with ten Hag at Ajax where the pair won several trophies together.

Man United want to sign the centre-back to make him a part of their revamp in defense as the club hierarchy is prepared to address the issues facing the squad.