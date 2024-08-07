Ornstein’s update on Martin Zubimendi offers potential boost for Liverpool’s pursuit of 25-year-old

Liverpool have been linked with a surprising and significant move for Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that the Reds have earmarked the Euro 2024 star as their primary target for the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been searching for a defensive midfielder to fill the void left by Fabinho’s departure.

The Merseyside club were linked with several high-profile players last summer, including Moses Caicedo, who ultimately chose Chelsea over them.

Liverpool ended up signing Wataru Endō, who did a decent job, but it is believed that new manager Arne Slot does not see Endō as a long-term fit for his team.

It now appears that those at Liverpool have identified the Real Sociedad man as their ideal target and have entered the race to sign him.

The Reds are currently working on the transfer and are ready to pay the Spaniard’s €60m release clause in his current Real Sociedad contract.

Boost for Liverpool: Real Sociedad will not stop Zubimendi from leaving

According to The Athletic’s journalist David Ornstein, the Spanish club are aware of Liverpool’s interest in their star midfielder and while they do not want to sell him, if the player requests to leave, they will not come in his way.

He shared the update on X:

“Real Sociedad aware of Liverpool interest on Martin Zubimendi. No bid yet + La Liga club don’t want to sell but if 25yo asks to go they will grant wish, say Sociedad sources. Midfielder yet to communicate decision.”

Liverpool not the only one after Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of Zubimendi. Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen on securing the midfielder’s services.

Manchester United have been seeking a replacement for Casemiro, whose form and fitness have been inconsistent.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to bolster their midfield options and have shown interest in both Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

Could Zubimendi be Liverpool’s first signing under Arne Slot?

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer, standing as the only Premier League team without a new addition.

With the new season rapidly approaching, fans have expressed frustration over the lack of transfer activity.

Securing Zubimendi would mark the first marquee signing of the Arne Slot era at Liverpool, potentially transforming their midfield dynamics.