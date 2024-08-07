Three Premier League clubs waiting to move for talented player Liverpool fans love

Three Premier League clubs are showing interest in Liverpool talent Ben Doak as the Reds are keen to loan the winger out for the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season was a disaster for the 18-year-old as the youngster suffered a meniscus injury which caused him to miss the majority of the campaign. This came off the back of a very positive pre-season for Doak and many Liverpool fans felt he was ready to make a big impact on the term.

Doak would only play in five matches for Liverpool last season as a result of his setback and the Merseyside club feel that a loan move would suit the player’s development ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

According to Football Insider, Brentford, Leicester City and Southampton have all registered an interest in the Liverpool star, however, none of the Premier League clubs have yet to make a move.

Experience in England’s top flight would go a long way in helping the Scottish star cement a place in Liverpool’s starting 11 and the 18-year-old will have an eye on the right-wing role at Anfield given the uncertain future of Mohamed Salah.

This season is crucial to Ben Doak’s Liverpool future

Salah’s contract at Liverpool expires in 2025, which means that this season could be the Egyptian’s last at Anfield, which frees up the right-wing role for the 2025/26 campaign. Should Doak impress at a Premier League club this term, that would put the youngster in prime position to take over from the superstar.

Liverpool fans have already been impressed with what they have seen from Doak so far and being only 18, there is a lot more room for development, which will excite the Anfield faithful.

The Merseyside club need to make sure they send the winger to a club where he will get regular minutes as a successful loan spell could save the Reds a lot of money next summer should they need to replace Salah.