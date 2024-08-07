Real Madrid to move for £150m ‘world-class’ Premier League star next summer

Real Madrid continue to express strong interest in Tottenham’s star defender Cristian Romero.

Earlier in the transfer window, reports indicated that the European giants had identified Romero as a top target, with manager Carlo Ancelotti keen to bolster his defence with the Argentine international.

Despite Real Madrid’s interest, Romero has come out and stated his happiness at Tottenham and his desire to win trophies with the club.

However, the allure of Real Madrid is difficult for any player to ignore. For now, a move this summer appears unlikely, but recent reports suggest that the Spanish giants are planning a fresh approach next summer.

Real Madrid to test Tottenham with a formal move for Romero next summer

According to GiveMeSport, Real Madrid are planning to negotiate a deal for Romero at the end of the upcoming season.

The Spanish giants are eager to make a high-profile addition to their defence and have pinpointed Romero as a prime target for next summer.

Initially, Real Madrid considered signing a centre-back this summer but decided to rely on their current options, potentially promoting academy talent Joan Martinez if necessary. Their long-term strategy now includes securing Romero’s services in 2025.

The report adds that while they have been put off by the £150m price-tag Levy has slapped on him, it will not stop them from testing Spurs with a formal proposal next year.

Will Tottenham be able to fend off Real Madrid?

Romero has been a key player for Spurs under manager Ange Postecoglou. Last season, he made 33 Premier League appearances and scored five goals, the highest among defenders in the league.

The 26-year-old defender’s outstanding performances have cemented his importance to Tottenham, with his contract extending until 2027.

He is considered one of the best centre-backs in the world. In fact, Lionel Messi has previously labelled him as the ‘best defender in the world‘, while his centre-back partner Micky van de Ven has called him ‘world-class‘. Which is why it is no surprise that the likes of Real Madrid are after him.

However, the potential loss of such a key player would undoubtedly test Tottenham’s resolve and their capacity to fend off interest from one of Europe’s most elite clubs.

As the next summer approaches, the focus will be on whether the Lilywhites can maintain their hold on this defensive star.