Tottenham ready to ship £60m star to Saudi Arabia should Premier League talent arrive

Tottenham are ready to sell Richarlison this summer should the North London club complete a deal for Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Spurs are pushing to complete a deal for the striker as Tottenham continue talks with the Cherries to try and come to an agreement over a transfer fee for the 26-year-old.

The London outfit do not want to activate the £65m release clause in Solanke’s contract, reports Football Insider, but states that a deal is advancing for the Englishman to move to Tottenham ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ange Postecoglou has been searching for a new number nine this summer as the Australian coach was never given a replacement for Harry Kane a year ago when the England international completed a major move to Bayern Munich.

It looks like the Spurs boss has found his man with Solanke coming off the back of the best season in his career.

The striker netted 21 goals and assisted a further four across 42 matches in all competions and will be hoping to improve on this at Tottenham should the forward complete a move given that he will have more talented players around him in North London.

Dominic Solanke’s move to Tottenham is not good news for Richarlison

Should Solanke complete a transfer to Tottenham this summer, Football Insider state that Spurs are confident that they will be able to secure a Saudi Arabian buyer for Richarlison before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Brazil international has been linked to the Middle East throughout the current window but none of the Saudi Pro League teams have made an official move for the forward.

Richarlison has been at Tottenham since 2022 having made the £60m switch from Everton but it is a transfer that has not worked out for anyone. The 27-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations in North London and it seems that Postecoglou doesn’t count on the player a lot ahead of the new season as the Spurs boss prepares for the arrival of Solanke.