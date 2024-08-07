Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has gained significant traction, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano providing an exciting update.

Linked with Solanke for some time, the North London club’s interest has intensified over the past week.

Despite Solanke’s £65 million release clause, Tottenham are said to be exploring alternative solutions. Previous reports have suggested that Spurs are preparing an offer worth £50 million plus a player to entice Bournemouth into a deal.

The player himself is reportedly keen on the move, with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said to be actively driving the pursuit.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now shared the latest on the move, confirming that talks between the two clubs are underway, with Tottenham pushing to finalise the deal.

Solanke has given the ‘green light’ to Spurs, and it is now up to the club to reach an agreement with Bournemouth.

He shared the following update on X:

“Understand Tottenham are pushing to get Dominic Solanke deal done, talks underway with Bournemouth. Solanke has given the green light to Spurs as negotiations are ongoing to find an agreement. Tottenham want Solanke, as exclusively revealed last week.”

Solanke’s impact at Bournemouth

Since his arrival at Bournemouth in January 2019, Solanke has delivered impressive performances. During the 2020-21 season, he netted 15 goals, becoming the joint-top scorer for the club in the Championship.

He continued his goalscoring form the following season, where he scored 29 goals and provided 7 assists, playing a crucial role in Bournemouth’s promotion back to the Premier League.

Last season, Solanke set a personal record with 19 goals in the Premier League, further solidifying his status as a top-tier striker.

His goal-scoring ability and consistent performances make him an appealing option for Tottenham as they look to strengthen their attack.