“Keen on the move” – Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update will delight West Ham fans

West Ham United have made big changes to their squad this summer with the Hammers strengthening all the positions.

They have managed to sign Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and other players to become a force to be feared next season.

The Hammers have shown intent in the transfer market and the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui has given the club exactly the boost they needed.

West Ham could complete the signing of another striker as Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran is keen on a move to the London Stadium.

According to information provided by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport, the striker is keen on a move to the east Londoners despite them signing Germany international attacker Fullkrug.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“At the moment, West Ham’s full focus was on Fullkrug, so I think that also [signing] Jhon Duran would be really, really expensive. Let’s see what West Ham decide to do.

“For sure, the player would still be keen on the move, because the player always wanted to go to West Ham. There was also a call from Saudi from Al-Hilal for Jhon Duran, but the player always decided to give priority to West Ham.”

Duran impressed last season in a back up role at Aston Villa and scored five Premier League goals despite only starting three league games.

West Ham United need a young attacker in their squad

He couldn’t get enough playing time due to the presence of Ollie Watkins at the club but he looked threatening whenever he was given the opportunity.

The Hammers currently have Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their attacking options and with all the players coming in the 30+ age bracket, a young addition to the attack would be a sensible move.

The 20-year-old Duran wants to leave Villa and eyes a move to the Hammers as the right step to develop his career.