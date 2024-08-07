Salernitana striker wants to leave the club after Newcastle interest

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The 2024/25 Premier League season doesn’t kick off for another nine days, and Newcastle already have injury problems to contend with.

Eddie Howe’s side found themselves floundering in the Champions League and the English top-flight during 2023/24, after a series of injuries left them devoid of some of their top stars for significant periods.

Now that Callum Wilson is sidelined again, Eddie Howe doesn’t really have too many options other than to sign another front man in his stead.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds set to sign West Ham target to replace Summerville
Insider claims Aston Villa player will be fined by his club
Pep Guardiola impressed enough for Man City ace to be handed new deal

To that end, Il Mattino are reporting that Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia could be a player of interest to the Magpies.

It’s believed that Dia wants to leave his current employers after they were relegated to Serie B, and though it’s unclear as to where he may end up, there is interest from Newcastle and other clubs.

Given Salernitana’s relegation, the Italians aren’t likely to be in the best position to be able to negotiate, and that offers Newcastle the opportunity to land the player for a knockdown price.

More Stories Callum Wilson Eddie Howe PIF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.