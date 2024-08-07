Salernitana striker wants to leave the club after Newcastle interest

The 2024/25 Premier League season doesn’t kick off for another nine days, and Newcastle already have injury problems to contend with.

Eddie Howe’s side found themselves floundering in the Champions League and the English top-flight during 2023/24, after a series of injuries left them devoid of some of their top stars for significant periods.

Now that Callum Wilson is sidelined again, Eddie Howe doesn’t really have too many options other than to sign another front man in his stead.

To that end, Il Mattino are reporting that Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia could be a player of interest to the Magpies.

It’s believed that Dia wants to leave his current employers after they were relegated to Serie B, and though it’s unclear as to where he may end up, there is interest from Newcastle and other clubs.

Given Salernitana’s relegation, the Italians aren’t likely to be in the best position to be able to negotiate, and that offers Newcastle the opportunity to land the player for a knockdown price.