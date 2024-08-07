Tottenham eye ace with 23 G/A contributions but move could hinge on one detail

It’s no real secret that Tottenham are looking to boost their firepower up front before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Lilywhites’ 74 goals scored last season was the worst out of the Premier League’s top seven teams, and though they were often excellent going forward, Ange Postecoglou clearly feels the need to improve in that area.

He recently said as much in a quote picked up by The Standard.

Could Tottenham land brilliant striker before the deadline?

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us,” the Australian noted.

One of the names that’s consistently being mentioned in dispatches is Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

The Cherries hit man certainly proved his worth to his current employers last season, with 20 goals scored and three assists provided, per WhoScored.

Tottenham are believed to be interested in Dominic Solanke

Compare and contrast that with Richarlison, who only managed 11 goals and four assists, the Brazilian’s well publicised mental health issues notwithstanding.

The Standard suggest that any move for Solanke could rest on Richarlison leaving, and that may be because the former would reportedly be a club record capture for the North Londoners.

With less that two weeks to go before the start of the new season, and just over three before the transfer window closes for business until January, clearly Spurs don’t have long to be able to seal any deal.

If Daniel Levy truly wants his club to be up their challenging for the Champions League spots and going deeper into domestic competition, then he needs to give his manager the tools to do the job.

He only need look across at West London neighbours, Arsenal, to see how well they’ve bought and sold over the past couple of seasons.

