Tottenham signing papers to allow striker to make important move this summer

Up front would seem to be an area in which Tottenham Hotspur are fairly light at present, and the Lilywhites will almost certainly need to make a purchase in that area to give themselves a better chance of at least making the top four this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were the lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top seven clubs in 2023/24, and that clearly needs to be addressed by the Australian.

Were it not for a disastrous last few games, then Spurs and not Aston Villa would’ve found themselves in the premier European tournament this season.

Tottenham’s striker domino could be about to start

Rather than dwelling on what might’ve been, it’s far better for the North Londoners to look forward, and in order to help achieve that, there needs to be transfer movement both incoming and outgoing, in order to give the squad some much needed impetus.

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are putting pen to paper on Wednesday to ensure that one striker deal does happen.

??? Tottenham are signing all docs for Alejo Véliz to join Espanyol on loan, NO buy option clause included. Back at Spurs in June. ??? Next up: direct contact with AC Milan to seal Emerson Royal deal for €15m fee plus add-ons, almost there. pic.twitter.com/oPuQKVgDju — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2024

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Romano has indicated that Alejo Veliz will be joining Espanyol on loan for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

Veliz joined the North London outfit a year ago tomorrow, but was loan out to Spanish top-flight side, Sevilla, earlier this year.

This latest move would appear to suggest that there’s not much chance of a way back for the player at Tottenham, and it simply gives the Lilywhites room to add one more player to their attack in time for next season.

If the club want Dominic Solanke to join them – and the Bournemouth hit man has been linked by Give Me Sport amongst other outlets – then there may yet have to be another departure or two.