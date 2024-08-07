Tottenham signing papers to allow striker to make important move this summer

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Up front would seem to be an area in which Tottenham Hotspur are fairly light at present, and the Lilywhites will almost certainly need to make a purchase in that area to give themselves a better chance of at least making the top four this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were the lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top seven clubs in 2023/24, and that clearly needs to be addressed by the Australian.

Were it not for a disastrous last few games, then Spurs and not Aston Villa would’ve found themselves in the premier European tournament this season.

Tottenham’s striker domino could be about to start

Rather than dwelling on what might’ve been, it’s far better for the North Londoners to look forward, and in order to help achieve that, there needs to be transfer movement both incoming and outgoing, in order to give the squad some much needed impetus.

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are putting pen to paper on Wednesday to ensure that one striker deal does happen.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Romano has indicated that Alejo Veliz will be joining Espanyol on loan for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

Veliz joined the North London outfit a year ago tomorrow, but was loan out to Spanish top-flight side, Sevilla, earlier this year.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on ambitious Aston Villa transfer target
Exclusive: How Chelsea avoided losing star in transfer to PL rivals, according to expert
Exclusive: Man United transfer target won’t sign new contract this month, says expert

This latest move would appear to suggest that there’s not much chance of a way back for the player at Tottenham, and it simply gives the Lilywhites room to add one more player to their attack in time for next season.

If the club want Dominic Solanke to join them – and the Bournemouth hit man has been linked by Give Me Sport amongst other outlets – then there may yet have to be another departure or two.

More Stories Alejo Veliz Ange Postecoglou daniel levy Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.