Tottenham believe 19-goal striker wants to join them to lead their attack next season

Tottenham have not replaced Harry Kane since his departure from the club to join Bayern Munich.

The Spurs attack was lead by Son Heung-min last season who, despite not being a natural number nine, scored 17 goals in the Premier League last season along with his 10 assists.

However, Ange Postecoglou has realised there is a need for a specialist striker at the club who can lead the attack.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs are confident that the striker wants to join them this summer.

The North Londoners feel they have done enough to convince the attacker to make a move to the Tottenham Stadium this summer.

Spurs have been actively looking for new signings this summer after they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

They finished fifth in the league, two points behind Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

They are now preparing the squad to challenge for a place in the top four again and their transfer business so far has shown intent.

Tottenham have managed to sign midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United while also extending Timo Werner’s loan move.

They have no intention to stop any time soon with the club reportedly looking for a striker and a wide attacker.

Tottenham hope to sign Dominic Solanke in a cut-price deal

Spurs are looking to reach an agreement with Bournemouth on a fee lower than the striker’s £65million release clause.

As per the report, Tottenham value the striker at £50million and they are looking to offload Richarlison this summer in order to raise funds for the signing of the 26-year-old striker.

Spurs need a presence of a natural striker upfront and Solanke is someone who can provide that.

With him in the team, Son can play in his natural position and offer more creativity from the wider areas.