Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is the subject of interest from West Ham according to reports as they continue their search for a right back.

It’s been a busy summer for the Hammers who now have former Wolves and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui at the helm, and they have completed deals for Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme.

Despite that the club are still frantically searching for a right back and have been linked with a number of names but nothing has materialised yet.

West Ham eye move for Trippier

The Hammers have been linked with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton, whilst a move for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui fell through last month.

However, The Telegraph report that West Ham have England international Trippier on their radar and he’s among their options, but it’s unknown yet whether he’s on the market.

The 33-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal at St James’ Park and he’s also reportedly attracting interest from Saudi clubs.

Trippier arrived at Newcastle from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2022 and has captained the side on numerous occasions, but the Magpies find themselves in a difficult position as this could be the last opportunity for them to get a decent fee for the England international.

Any fee for Trippier could potentially help Eddie Howe’s side fund a move for a right winger and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who they are pushing hard to sign.

West Ham’s current right back is Vladimir Coufal, and the 31-year-old made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, but Lopetegui has clearly identified the position as an area that needs strengthening.

Coufal is currently out of contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen if the Czech international will be offered a new deal at the London Stadium.