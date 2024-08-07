First two players from Barcelona who will be discarded this summer are named

As the start of the Spanish top-flight season approaches, new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, still has to decide on his starting XI.

The Catalan giants have a way to go in order to overhaul eternal rivals, Real Madrid, particularly after how last season ended, but with the right blend, Barca can at the very least bring themselves closer to Los Blancos.

A decent start to the league campaign will go some way to restoring confidence, but away fixtures at Valencia, Rayo Vallecano and Girona, as well as a home fixture against Athletic Club in their first five games will prove to be a real test for the Blaugranes.

Two names set to leave Barcelona

Flick, along with technical director, Deco, and president, Joan Laporta, has to get things right, and in so doing there are difficult decisions that will need to be made.

For example, it isn’t clear at this point whether Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix will have a future with Barca despite apparently expressing a desire to move from Man City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Two players that are almost certainly on the move from the club have been identified by Mundo Deportivo.

Despite being touted for a first-team spot over the final few months of the 2023/24 campaign, Mika Faye is one of those named as likely to be moved on.

Julian Araujo was signed by the club 12 months ago from LA Galaxy and then immediately loaned out to Las Palmas for a season.

That loan concluded at the end of last season and now it seems that he too will be offered a route out of Barcelona if Mundo’s report is accurate.

If Barca want to land any other new signings to add to an expected move for Dani Olmo, there are likely to be a few more players on their way over the next couple of weeks.