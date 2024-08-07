Versatile winger linked with a move to Leeds United has agreed to join another club instead

Crystal Palace ace Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have agreed to join Sheffield United on loan, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old had attracted interest from several clubs, including Leeds United, Hull City, QPR, and Watford. However, it appears that Sheffield United have won the race to secure his services for the upcoming season.

He is a versatile attacker who primarily plays as a right-winger but can also operate on the left wing or as an attacking midfielder. His ability to adapt to various attacking roles makes him a valuable asset.

Rak-Sakyi joined Crystal Palace from Charlton last summer. In his debut season, he made 11 appearances, with eight coming for the first team.

He featured six times in the Premier League, coming off the bench in all of them, and played two games in the League Cup, starting both.

Despite failing to score or assist for the seniors, he did make a significant impact at the U21 level, scoring four goals and providing one assist in just three appearances.

The loan move to Sheffield United is seen as an opportunity for Rak-Sakyi to gain valuable first-team experience and further develop his game.

With his talent and versatility, he is expected to make a significant contribution to Sheffield United’s attacking options.