£25m Villa starter set to join European giants

Aston Villa have been the busiest Premier League club this summer.

They have made eight new signings under manager Unai Emery and their transfer business has still not stopped.

The West Midlands club qualified for the Champions League last season by finishing in the top four of the Premier League standings.

They are ready to add more players to their squad while some of the existing players could leave the club.

The club have received a financial boost by the sales of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby and that has helped them conduct their transfer business.

They have shown ambition once again in the market and it remains to be seen if Emery can guide the Villa project in the right direction.

Aston Villa could lose another first team player this summer as Galatasaray are eyeing a loan move for Lucas Digne, according to Footmercato.

The left-back has two years left on his current deal at Villa Park but the Turkish giants are only eyeing a loan move for the player.

Emery’s team have a number of other options in this position so a departure for the former Everton player might not come as a huge surprise.

He could become the third high profile name to exit the club this summer.