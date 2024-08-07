Watch: Gennaro Gattuso tells his own player to speak less and **** off in hilarious press conference moment

Hajduk Split manager Gennaro Gattuso, known for his fiery personality, has made headlines for telling his own player to ‘f*** off’.

In June, the Croatian club announced that the former AC Milan and Italy star had signed a contract with them until 2026.

Gattuso’s no-nonsense approach was evident during a press conference before Hajduk Split’s European qualifier against Ruzomberok.

Seated next to player Filip Krovinovic, Gattuso cut him off as he was about to respond to a journalist, saying,

“Filip, don’t speak too much, come on, very quickly and f**k off!”

Despite the abruptness, Krovinovic laughed it off, as did others in the press room, appreciating the Italian’s character.

Watch below: