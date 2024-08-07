West Ham make “big statement of intent” as 30-year-old signs on

With under two weeks to go until the start of the new 2024/25 Premier League season, West Ham remain one of the busiest teams in this summer transfer window.

Not content with already landing Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug, the Hammers have now officially announced the capture of Argentinian World Cup winner, Guido Rodriguez.

The official club website details technical director, Tim Steidten’s delight at capturing the defensive midfielder.

West Ham’s Tim Steidten delighted by Guido Rodriguez capture

“This is a massive moment for West Ham United in bringing a player of Guido’s pedigree to the Club. He is a player I have admired for a long time, and we couldn’t be happier to have completed the deal to bring him to east London” he said.

“Guido is a defensive midfielder whose intelligence in and out of possession is a real strength to his game. He is also a proven winner, having won the World Cup, Copa América and Finalissima with Argentina, so to have secured his services is a big statement of intent by the Club.”

It isn’t clear at this stage if the Hammers still have incoming business to attend to, though it’s fairly certain that one or two current players will have to make way.

Although the new signings will load the pressure on manager, Julen Lopetegui, both he and the supporters can’t now bleat that he wasn’t backed by the club’s board.

So often in the past, fans have had legitimate gripes as to a lack of investment from David Sullivan.

On this occasion, there can be no complaints, and the only issue now is whether Lopetegui can get a tune out of his new players from the get go.

As so often happens when there are widespread changes, it takes some time for things to gel properly, and in the interim, football fans being as they are, tend to demand the almost impossible.

The Spaniard needs to be allowed to do his work and deserves the courtesy of having the entire London Stadium right behind him from the very first home game.

Whether or not they manage to sign anyone else before the deadline, this has been a sensational window for West Ham.