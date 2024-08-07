Opinion: Don’t bet against West Ham for top four next season

Whisper it quietly… West Ham could be a contender for a top four finish next season.

For many years now the Hammers have been a true sleeping giant, but they could be about to awaken in a big way.

The signings that the club have already made this summer are nothing short of sensational business by Tim Steidten, and the decision to stick with the 45-year-old German and dispense with David Moyes’ services would appear to be the correct one ahead of the new campaign.

Tim Steidten has been brilliant for West Ham

For all of Moyes’ excellence in getting the Irons into Europe and winning the Conference League, his style of football had become stale, boring and eminently unwatchable.

It simply wasn’t good enough for those that paid their hard-earned at the London Stadium week in and week out.

Now, for what seems like the first time in years, the excitement is building in East London.

New coach, Julen Lopetegui, is known for playing in an exciting and attacking style, with his teams consistently on the front foot.

With a player like Crysencio Summerville now out on the wing with his lightning-fast pace, and Niclas Fullkrug, a traditional centre-forward if ever there was, as well as service and goals from the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mo Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, West Ham have an attack that dreams are made of.

Guido Rodriguez being brought in to shore up the midfield alongside Edson Alvarez is another genius move from Steidten, and credit must also go to David Sullivan for loosening the purse strings for a change.

Regardless of whether any more players are signed before the deadline passes, the energy and buzz around West Ham at present could propel them towards a vintage campaign.

Don’t be at all surprised if a Champions League berth is their reward.