Liverpool considering Manchester United transfer target in surprise development

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Spain international has impressed in La Liga and looks like he could be a fine option for a number of top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe to consider.

According to Paul Joyce of the Times, Liverpool are now showing an interest in Zubimendi, though for the moment it remains to be seen how advanced their interest is, while one imagines Man Utd will continue to provide competition for his signature after being linked with him by Football Insider.

Zubimendi looks a good fit for Liverpool, who are yet to make a new signing for their first-team under new manager Arne Slot.

It could be argued, however, that it’s a bit of a surprise to see Slot’s potential first signing for the Reds being in midfield after so much work was done on that position last summer.

Zubimendi transfer: Man Utd surely need him more than Liverpool

With Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all moving to Anfield last summer as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all left, it’s not entirely clear where Zubimendi would fit in.

There is perhaps a case for saying that Gravenberch and Endo haven’t quite looked at their best so far, while Szoboszlai’s form also faded as last season went on, though it also surely makes sense to give most of those players more time.

United, by contrast, urgently need someone like Zubimendi as an upgrade on the ageing and out-of-form Casemiro, while Sofyan Amrabat’s future is also uncertain after a pretty underwhelming loan spell at Old Trafford last term.

LFC would possibly be better with Zubimendi coming in, but one imagines fans would rather see more work put into improving the defence and attack after focusing so much on midfield last year.